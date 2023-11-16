Big turnout for The Shelter fundraiser

Lisa Mitchell, left, Betty Fung, Sophia Mitchell, and Shakti Rampersad. -

The Shelter's signature Wine and Cheese and Silent Art Auction fundraiser attracted hundreds of participants who supported the cause which is geared to assist survivors of domestic violence in Trinidad and Tobago.

The event took place under the patronage of President Christine Carla Kangaloo, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Port of Spain.

The Shelter stressed the continued need for refuge, protection, and support offered to women and children who have endured the darkest of times, a media release said.

The Shelter, founded in 1987 by Diana Mahabir-Wyatt, has been a sanctuary for hundreds of domestic violence survivors over the years. It offers women and children access to safe living spaces, psychosocial support, education, training, and employment opportunities, providing them with the means to break free from abusive situations and build safe, independent lives, the release said.

With the upcoming expansion of its Wand Wing, The Shelter aims to triple its capacity, significantly expanding critical services and support to survivors on their journey to recovery.

Colin Mitchell, chairman of The Shelter, offered insight into its mission. He said, "The Shelter is not just a place; it's a promise. A promise of safety, support, and renewed hope for those who have endured the darkest of times. We stand as beacons of light for survivors of domestic violence, helping them reclaim their lives and their futures."

Mitchell also emphasised the need for funding to support survivors.

"Our vision of a world free from domestic violence can only be realised when we stand together, and these fundraising ventures are instrumental in meeting the demand we experience."

He said funds raised go directly to operational expenses.

Shelter board member Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards underscored the pivotal role of partnerships to support the organisation’s work. "Domestic violence is not a challenge we can face in isolation. It's a shared responsibility that transcends boundaries, requiring a multifaceted approach, with everyone doing their part to contribute to lasting change. Through strategic partnerships, we forge a united front, harnessing the collective strength of government, corporate entities, multi-laterals, diplomatic missions, non-profits and volunteers to combat this pressing issue.

"We are grateful for the positive change that we are seeing nationally as individuals and organisations unite for this common cause, as we cannot do it alone.”

The Shelter thanks its partners who made the event possible, the release said.

More info: https://trinidadshelter.com/