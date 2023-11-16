Bail for businessman on murder charge

File photo -

A man charged with a murder in Indian Walk, Moruga, in 2017, has been granted bail.

On Tuesday, Justice Carla Brown-Antoine granted bail of $500,000 to Marcus Mahabir, of Bedeau Street, Gasparillo.

Mahabir is awaiting the start of the preliminary inquiry into the murder of Mahendra Moonsammy, whom he is alleged to have stabbed on July 2, 2017.

In granting bail, Brown-Antoine said the State’s evidence, although strong, showed elements of self-defence and provocation.

She also expressed dissatisfaction that five years later, the inquiry was yet to start, suggesting more should be done to speed up the process.

In addition to an approved surety, Mahabir also has a 9 pm-6 am curfew and has to sign at the police station in his district three times a week.

He has also been prohibited from contacting witnesses in the case either directly or indirectly.

According to police reports, Moonsammy, 25, died at hospital after he was stabbed at a carwash close to his home in Indian Walk, Moruga, during an altercation.

The State was represented by deputy Director of Public Prosecution Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal. Mahabir was represented by Yves Jacques Nicholson.