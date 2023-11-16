Bago T10 Blast bowls off at Shaw Park

-

MT IRVINE Surfers and Pirate's Bay Raiders will play each other in the first match of the Dream XI Bago T10 Blast at Shaw Park Recreation Ground, Scarborough at noon on Thursday.

The tournament runs from Thursday – December 3.

Surfers will be captained by former West Indies Under-19 player Kirstan Kallicharan and Raiders will be led by Tobagonian and former TT Red Force player Navin Stewart. The second match on the opening day will see Amir Jangoo's King's Bay Royals battle Jason Persaud's Pigeon Pt Skiers at 2.30 pm. Two matches will be played every day in the preliminary phase of the tournament.

Terrance Hinds, who was part of the Red Force which won the CG United Super50 tournament in Trinidad on Saturday, will guide the Store Bay Snorkelers and Tobago boy and former national youth cricketer Dejourn Charles will be the skipper of No Man's Land Explorers.

Children in uniform are free and others must pay $20 on each day to attend matches.