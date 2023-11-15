Woman found dead on Debe road identified

Liliannyis Vera Gonzalez -

The body of a woman found along a lonely road on the outskirts of San Fernando on November 6 has been identified as that of a missing Venezuelan.

Relatives of Liliannyis Vera Gonzalez, 25, identified the body on Wednesday at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

Gonzalez was last seen alive on November 5, when she left her home at Saltmine Trace in Siparia home to go out. She was wearing a red dress and red sandals.

The next day, at around 4.30 pm, the police got an anonymous call about a woman’s body with multiple chop wounds on a road at Hermitage Extension near Debe.

The then-unidentified woman was wearing a black top and leggings. She was partially covered in a blanket.

Southern Division police, including ASP Phillip and Insps Ramlogan and Lewis as well as Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region III, police including Insp John, Sgt Mohammed and PCs Nelson and Noel, went to the scene and gathered evidence.

Meanwhile, Gonzalez’s relatives became worried when she did not return, and all calls and WhatsApp messages went unanswered.

On November 9, her uncle Oswal Fuenmayor reported her missing to the Siparia police.

He told the police she had left around 5.30 pm on November 5 to go to San Fernando.

At around 10.45 pm, via a WhatsApp call, she contacted her cousin, who lives in the same house, saying she was liming in Point Fortin.

All subsequent calls to her phone went unanswered.

W/Sgt Johnson-Brewster was leading the missing persons investigation.

Friends and relatives had pleaded with the public for help to find her.

They are now pleading with anyone with information on the circumstances of her murder to inform the police.

From what they heard, she and her boyfriend had an argument the day she left. He lives elsewhere in Siparia, and neither the police nor relatives have seen him since.

HBI police are leading investigations.