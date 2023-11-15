Vista Latina celebrates art and culture

Aleah Guitan -

Trini Tica International will host Vista Latina, a Latin American arts and culture festival, on November 17 at The Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business at Max Richards Drive, Uriah Butler Highway, North West Mount Hope

Now in its eighth year, Vista Latina has garnered support from numerous secondary schools across Trinidad and Tobago, a media release said.

Event organiser Aleah Guitan said she is expecting a fantastic turnout from both students and teachers alike.

"The engagement from our local schools has been incredibly encouraging," she said in a media release.

Guitan founded the Vista Latina event in 2016. It was conceived as a unique opportunity for students studying Spanish to deepen their understanding of the language and culture of their Spanish-speaking neighbours.

"I lived in Costa Rica for three years, and that experience profoundly enhanced my appreciation for the people, culture, and lifestyle of Latin America," she said. "Vista Latina aims to provide a similar enriching experience for our students."

This year's festival promises an immersive experience through a diverse array of activities. Students will have the chance to participate in the conversational club, where they can engage in discussions with facilitators in Spanish. The embassies of Colombia, Dominican Republic, Mexico and Panama have joined in to support the event, and their presence will provide an environment for cultural exchange which will further enhance the students’ knowledge and appreciation for the Latin American region, the release said.

"The entire day is dedicated to immersing students in Latin American culture and language. Our aim is to enhance their appreciation and understanding of the Spanish language and the rich tapestry of Latin American culture. We firmly believe that these interactions pave the way for meaningful socio-economic partnerships and contribute to the overall national development," Guitan said.

Schools interested in participating in Vista Latina are encouraged to reach out to Guitan at 751-6278, or via e-mail at

trinitica2012@hotmail.com.