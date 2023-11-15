Two teenagers killed in Arouca

Two teenagers, one of them a 15-year-old schoolboy, were shot dead in Arouca on Tuesday night.

They have been named as Anim Persad of Emerald Circular, Bon Air Gardens, and Olun Jones, 18, of Cocorite Drive, Bon Air.

At around 10 pm on Tuesday, police on patrol in the area heard gunshots and went to the corner of Skylark Crescent and Emerald Circular, where they saw Persad and Jones lying on the pavement with gunshot wounds.

The teens were taken to the to the Arima Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Police found 57 spent shells.

Enquiries are continuing.