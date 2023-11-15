Trinidad and Tobago International Marathon postponed to 2024

TTOC president Diane Henderson. - Newsday File Photo/Angelo Marcelle

The 42nd edition of the Trinidad and Tobago International Marathon (TTIM) has been pushed back to March 24, 2024. Initially, it was scheduled to run off on January 21.

A statement issued by TT Olympic Committee (TTOC) president Diane Henderson, on Tuesday, said despite the “hard decision” to postpone the event, it is the more feasible option.

“This date allows additional time to conclude all partnership arrangements as well as fully put into place the many details that an event of such magnitude requires. Historically, the race has been held several times in the months of March/April.”

The TTIM is made up of three races – the usual 26.2 mile marathon, a half-marathon and a marathon walk.

With the change in date, the TTIM committee has refocused its prime objective, which is the sustainability of the marathon. The event began in 1983 and although faced with many adversities over the years, it has thrived.

Additionally, this year’s participants will use the new route which was implemented for the 2023 edition. For a second year, they will not take the traditional route – from St Mary’s Junction, Freeport to the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain – and will use a new course which starts and ends at the Savannah.

Henderson’s statement added, “With the plan to use the new course once again, collaboration with the Ministry of Works and the TT Police Service is of great importance for the safety of participants.”

The three races usually run off at staggered start times to facilitate competing runners. However, organisers are planning to have one start time this year.

“In recent times, the purpose of this start time has changed and therefore we have decided to discontinue this and go with one start time to allow for improved logistics of the event. Runners have expressed an interest in the change to an earlier start time to guard against the heat.”

More details on the event’s full schedule will be announced in due course. All presently registered participants will be pre-registered for the new date. Should any early registrant not be able to attend on the new date, they can contact info@ttmarathon.com.