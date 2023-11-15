Trinidad and Tobago beat Paraguay 8-6 at Deaf Futsal champs

TT's team at the World Deaf Futsal Championships in Brazil. - Courtesy Akil Pegus

Four goals from striker Darian George and a hat-trick from captain Kushaiah King saw Trinidad and Tobago get past Paraguay 8-6 in the ninth-12th place playoff of the World Deaf Futsal Championships in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Tuesday.

At the Hall Tenis Clube, TT’s George and King showed good form, while Jaheim Richards also got on the scoresheet with his lone item. George, Valdano Tobias, Devon Adams and Rodan Lee Wing provided assists.

The victory for TT saw them progress to the Thursday’s ninth-tenth playoff match against England, who defeated Argentina in the other playoff match. Argentina meet Paraguay in the clash for 11th place.

Media liaison Akil Pegus said skipper King dedicated his hat-trick and the team victory to his new baby, who was also born on Tuesday.

Additionally, this was TT’s first win of the tournament, having lost 8-0 to Brazil in their opener and then 19-0 to former world champions Iran; all in Group A.

After the Iran match, team coach Clayton Morris said despite the loss, he was proud of his squad. He sent a message via WhatsApp.

“(The) final score today proves that disability has little to do with achieving excellence, rather, having the players technically and tactically equipped along with the proper mindset goes a long way.

“This competition has provided me as the head coach the knowledge and understanding our preparation during the last seven months has been very much in keeping with what both Brazil and Iran demonstrated thus far in the championship.

“Unfortunately, the (TT) players haven't been able to execute these skills at the speed of which is required at this level competition.”

Kenya was also supposed to feature in TT’s group but was a no-show.

Morris added, “Once again, appreciation to all those people who have supported the DSTT futsal team during the period and ask to continue supporting and most important keep us in your prayers.”

In a recent statement the TT Football Association said it had supported the team by supplying uniforms and other equipment.

“We wish to express our appreciation to the TTFA for assisting with uniforms, which provides the true national and patriotic feelings for the players,” Morris said

Group B includes Sweden, the Czech Republic, Paraguay and Ghana.

Switzerland, Kuwait, England and Denmark make up Group C.

Japan, Argentina, Bulgaria and the Asia Pacific Deaf Sports Confederation (APDSC) team are in Group D.

TT squad

Shemuel Cadogan, Joel Piper, Devon Adams, Nigel London, Valdano Tobias, Rodan Lee Wing, Jahiem Richards, Anthony Caruth, Darian George, Kushiah King, Jimeel Boneo, Kerron Martinez, Michael Fraser, Michael Auguste, Sekou Mutope and Denzel Julien.