That’s more like it, Red Force

Sunil Narine - Lincoln Holder

THE EDITOR: Congratulations to the Red Force on their 14th CG United Super 50 title. I'm left with a rotten egg on my face because I slammed the squad and called out certain players for not being good enough for selection.

It was not my intention to hound Sunil Narine out of the team because I was emotional to see him in national colours for a final time, neither to make him feel unwelcomed, and if he reads this letter I ask him, especially, to forgive me.

However, I believe that the Red Force set-up should be a stepping stone to force red, white and black selection in the West Indies senior men’s team and to raise the standard of cricket of the regional side. So, if Narine does not fancy playing for the West Indies following superb performances, then emerging talent in TT should be favoured for his spot.

Same for Darren Bravo, Kjorn Ottley and Terrance Hinds, who have fed me humble pie with matching winning contributions. I was wrong gentlemen, and David Furlonge was right. However, this should be the standard, where players perform and give the West Indies administrators a selection migraine. West Indies cricket is the prize. Fans want to see these guys bring glory to the Caribbean, and this dominance must be spilled on to maroon duties.

I refuse to believe that the players are satisfied with being in TT’s best 11. They must strive to be world beaters, world class cricketers and automatic picks in the West Indies line-up.

That’s more like it, Red Force, and thanks for the free admission for the final. I don’t believe in goodbyes, only next time. Thanks for the memories and until next time, Sunil.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas