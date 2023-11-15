Southern Sports T20 reaches semi-final stage

Central Trinidad Touring Team. -

THE semi-finals of the Southern Sports and 103.1 FM Over-40 T20 League will bowl off on Sunday at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

The first semi-final will take place at 1.30 pm and will feature Linx XI of Penal against Knight Watchmen of neighbouring Debe.

The second semi-final will be held at 5 pm and will see the battle of two Central teams with Central Touring Team, led by former national player Narine Bideshi, taking on RTCL Freeport Raiders.

The final will therefore see a Central team play against a South team.

The winner of the final will take home $10,000 sponsored by 103.1 FM, while the runner-up will walk away with $5,000. The man of the match will be given an SG Century Classic bat autographed by India legend Sunil Gavaskar.

Earlier on Sunday at 1.30 pm, South East Hurricanes will play Victoria United in the best of the rest final.

Two people can enter on one ticket, which costs $50. For tickets and further information fans can contact 742-6699.

Summarised scores:

N.M.O. 93/7 (Vicky Choon 37, Gavrey Bhukal 29; Dindial Bridgelal 3/14, Damian Solomon 2/20) vs KNIGHT WATCHMEN 96/1 (Riad Reingo 45, Shamme Rampersad 32, Selwyn Ramsingh 16). Knight Watchmen won by nine wickets.

CENTRAL TRINIDAD TOURING TEAM 179/6 (Alvarado Bryce 60, Randy Ramanan 60, Rajendra Mangalie 20; Richard Simpson 2/12, Ryan Chance 1/28) vs

NO. 1 STRIKERS 126/7 (Ryan Chance 19, Richard Simpson 15, Clarence Joseph 14, Rajendra John 2/22, R Mangalie 2/16). Central Trinidad Touring won by 53 runs.

RTCL FREEPORT RAIDERS 107/9 (Paul Bevaughn 32, Nezam Mohammed 16; Rohan Boodoo 3/10, Cliff Sampson 2/13) vs RIO MASTERS 95/8 (Cliff Sampson 20, ChaitramRamrattan 10; Rudal Beepath 3/13, Krishna Jaglal 2/14). RTCL Freeport Raiders won by 12 runs.

LINX XI 168/5 (Ravi Samaroo 79, Clevon Fredericks 35, Gregory Mahabir 16: Kobaree Sookhai 2/26, Narinelal Seenath 2/31) vs VIVA OUTSIDERS 164/10 (Minhindra Rambarath 60, Alvin Sookdeo26; Luke Latiff 3/20, Gregory Mahabir 3/26). Linx XI won by four runs.