Police: UN official not targeted as crime victim

File photo -

THE police told Newsday on Tuesday that the senior UN official who was car-jacked on Sunday night in Curepe was not deliberately targeted because of her position but rather was a random victim of crime.

Reports are she and another person were driving in Curepe when they were accosted by four men, two brandishing guns, who stole their vehicle and possessions.

Newsday understands the young German woman has dedicated most of her working life advocating for the rights and protection of strife-hit refugees and asylum-seekers. She has served in Yemen, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Somalia, Pakistan, Myanmar and Greece, most recently helping Venezuelan migrants in TT.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Amery Browne told Newsday, "I have been in regular communication with the diplomat in question since being informed of the incident, and with the Ministry of National Security on this unfortunate situation.

"Please note that the diplomat has requested that their name and details not be disclosed to the public in connection with this matter."

Other media houses have published the victim's name, but Newsday has chosen to respect her wishes as conveyed by Browne.

DCP (crime) Curt Simon told Newsday the police were investigating. "We are making some advances. We are pursuing every lead."

He said the police have recently seen crimes similar to this robbery.

"It is fitting into what is trending."

He said the circumstances of the incident were "nothing above the ordinary run of the mill.

"It was not the targe(ing) of an individual."

Simon said the police were paying special attention to the case.

"When we have people holding significant office, this has to get the attention of the police."

He said the police understood how such incidents might affect the country's reputation, but also that TT had not evaded crime, as a global phenomenon.

Naparima MP Rodney Charles, in a statement on Tuesday, feared international fallout, following Germany's recent travel advice to its citizens to reconsider travel to TT.

He urged the Government "to consider special security measures for visitors to our shores, including tourists, cruise-ship visitors, and diplomats."

Charles said TT has a duty under the Vienna Convention to ensure the safety and security of diplomatic and consular officials.

He noted reports earlier this year of four Saudi diplomats being robbed in Port of Spain

"This latest incident is one of the many blots on our international image which cannot be solved by silence or swept under the rug by this PNM administration. The protection of foreign representatives resident in TT is crucial for international relations.

"We continue to witness this PNM administration repeatedly fail to address the numerous travel advisories from Canada, Australia, the UK, New Zealand among others warning their citizens about Trinidad and Tobago’s high crime rates."