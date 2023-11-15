Local companies to outfit Port of Spain hospital Central Block

This September 21 file photo by Newsday photographer Roger Jacob shows the reconstruction of the Port of Spain General Hospital's Central Block.

Local companies will be used to outfit various components of the Port of Spain General Hospital's Central Block.

Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago (Udecott) chairman Noel Garcia announced this during Wednesday's Public Accounts (Enterprises) Committee sitting. The committee's chair, Wade Mark, asked Garcia for an update on the project.

He said work is on stream for completion by the end of the first quarter of 2025, and this includes equipping and training staff. "The project is on-stream to be completed, commissioned and put into use by March 2025, with construction works to be completed September 2024," he said.

He said the project is within its budget of $1.2 billion to date.

Garcia told the committee the tender process was recently completed for outfitting the new building and items like furniture will be procured from a local company. However, he added the information and communications technologies (ICT) will come from an international body. He said a note is being drafted for Cabinet for the award of the contracts.