Kohli's ton, Shami's seven-for put India into World Cup cricket final

India's Virat Kohli (R) plays a shot during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international semi-final against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. - AFP PHOTO

INDIA are one win away from winning the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup after a 70-run win over New Zealand in semi-final one at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India on Wednesday.

It was a record-breaking day for Virat Kohli, as the Indian batting star notched his 50th One Day International hundred to go past Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar for the most of all time. Kohli's innings of 117 off 113 balls (nine fours, two sixes) steered India to a massive 397/4 in 50 overs. Shreyas Iyer was also in destructive form, scoring 105 off 70 deliveries with four fours and eight sixes.

Opener Shubman Gill, who retired hurt before returning to the crease, ended on 80 not out off 66 balls. Fast bowler Tim Southee was expensive as he conceded 100 runs in ten overs, but he was the most successful bowler with three wickets.

In reply, New Zealand were in with a chance getting to 220/2 in the 33rd over.

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami then grabbed two wickets in one over, including captain Kane Williamson for 69, which halted New Zealand's progress. Shami proved to be a handful ending the match with 7/57 in 9.5 overs.

Daryl Mitchell, who combined to put on 181 for the third wicket with Williamson, tried to keep New Zealand in the match with 134 off 119 balls (nine fours, seven sixes). He was the seventh batsman dismissed.

The second semi-final between South Africa and Australia will be played on Thursday from 4.30 am, TT time. The winner will play India in Sunday's final.

Summarised Scores:

INDIA 397/4 (50 overs) (Virat Kohli 117, Shreyas Iyer 105, Shubman Gill 80 not out; Tim Southee 3/100) vs NEW ZEALAND 327 (48.5 overs) (Daryl Mitchell 134, Kanes Williamson 69; Mohammed Shami 7/57). India won by 70 runs.