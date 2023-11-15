Ex-Soca Warrior Nathan Lewis helps Maloney Eagles to first EFA league title

Maloney Eagles FC stormed to their first Eastern Football Association (EFA) league title on Sunday, as they got a thumping 5-0 win over cellar-placed club Zebulun FC to secure the crown by a solitary point. Maloney amassed 25 points in the nine-game EFA season, with Malabar Young Stars finishing a close second with 24 points.

Playing at Eddie Hart grounds in Tacarigua, the Maloney outfit left no stone unturned in pursuit of their maiden EFA league trophy as they outclassed the Zebulun outfit. Not for the first time in the EFA season, former Trinidad and Tobago winger Nathan Lewis proved to be a standout player for Maloney as he bagged a brace to take his season's tally to 11 goals – the second highest in the competition. The former Caledonia and Jabloteh player was ably supported by his teammates, as Kervyn Coa and Teryke Johnson both scored their eight goals of the campaign in the riot. Jabari Charles got the other goal for Maloney, who will receive a $25,000 prize for their first-placed finish.

Young Stars did their utmost to push Maloney to the wire on the final day of the league campaign, as they held on for a 2-1 win over the fourth-placed CG Poseidon (16 points) in Phase One Malabar. Young Stars jumped out to a 2-0 lead thanks to second-half goals by Nathan Plaza and Renaldo Francois. The game took a twist in the 78th minute, as Poseidon coach Dareem Ranjitsingh was sent off after using abusive language towards the referee. A Poseidon player was also sent off during the exchange for a similar offence. Despite their numerical disadvantage, Poseidon still managed a consolation goal in stoppage-time from Tyrek James. Young Stars will receive a $15,000 prize for their second-place finish.

At the George Boyce recreation ground in D'Abadie, Creek SCC (16 points) and the third-placed Heatwave FC (17 points) played to a 1-1 draw, with the latter team salvaging a draw in the 73rd minute through a penalty conversion from Deon Cuffie-Joseph.

United Coaching Academy (12 points) and Malabar FC (eight points) played out a wild contest in D'Abadie, as the former team held on for a 4-3 win in a seven-goal thriller after jumping out to a commanding 4-0 lead. Malabar were reduced to ten men from as early as the 24th minute, as Joshua Anderson was sent off for handling the ball near the goal-line. Malachi Hazel stepped up to convert the penalty for UCA, who also got a brace from Kosi Charles and another goal from striker Terron Miller to take a healthy 4-0 lead in the 72nd minute.

The ten-man Malabar team showed great fighting spirit though, as they got goals from Dillon Rogers, Daniel Arthur and Jamel Hargeaves to reduce the deficit to 4-3 in the 88th minute. Unfortunately for Malabar, the final blow of referee Gregory Mansano's whistle stopped their comeback plot short.

SKHY FC forfeited their match against Trincity Nationals.