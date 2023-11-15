Black Rock arena to host beach soccer for Tobago Day

In this file photo, work is underway on the Black Rock/Courland Beach Sporting Arena in Tobago. - Photo by David Reid

THE BLACK ROCK/Courland Beach Sporting Arena, which was constructed for the beach volleyball competition in the Commonwealth Youth Games in August, will again be the venue for a beach soccer tournament during Tobago Day celebrations early next month.

Plymouth/Black Rock assemblyman Niall George made the announcement on Tuesday at a THA district town hall meeting at the Black Rock Multipurpose Facility.

The completion of the arena in August, ahead of the opening events, followed a week of spats between Sport Minister Shamfa Cudjoe, THA sport officials and Chief Secretary Farley Augustine over delays in getting the facility ready in time for the matches.

THA officials had said the facility would be ready for the events.

George, in his opening remarks, alluded to the spats.

“It brings me much joy because a lot of detractors thought it would not happen,” he said.

George said the arena, meant to be a legacy project, was undertaken through consultation and with the blessing of villagers.

“So we know that this facility is not one that would become a tourist attraction but one that will be utilised not only by the community but by the broader Tobago.

“In that vein, I am here to tell you that it will be utilised as part of Tobago Day celebrations, where a beach soccer tournament will be held.”

Tobago Day is observed on December 4.