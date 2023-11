Released from police custody, 'Bumbles' killed in Belmont

File photo/David Reid

A man identified as Keston “Bumbles” Munroe is dead after he was shot a stone’s throw away from the Belmont police station on Monday evening.

Details are still sketchy but sources told Newsday at about 6.30 pm he was outside the police station after just being released from custody, when gunmen pulled up in a Nissan B14 and shot him multiple times.