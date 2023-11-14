Poverty in Trinidad is real

SURUJRATTAN RAMBACHAN

DESPITE WHAT the statistics show, the fact is that poverty is a real issue in our country. The recent deaths by fire of a mother and daughter who lived in a galvanise-walled shack in Charlieville with no electricity nor running water and a fireside to cook speak volumes about the plight of so many people, especially single mothers.

The story as reported in the media is that the fire would have started as a result of the fireside. But more than this, the child had discontinued school due to financial hardships. She lost her life in the fire, but she had already lost her future.

Incidents like this should not be cause to judge people. For me, why people are where they are today is of lesser concern than what we must do to improve their chances of survival and build a sustainable future.

Our country and governance are short on the level of government and public-servant sensitivity required to address the social issues faced by our people, seemingly in increasing numbers, but seemingly unknown by the officials paid to monitor the plight of the poor and, more importantly, children at risk.

We must admit as a nation that the authorities are falling short. Had it not been for the generosity of hundreds of private citizens the situation would have been more dire for poor people.

Reflecting on the plight of our poor people, my mind is transported to a former minister, Dr Glen Ramadharsingh, who headed a ministry called ministry of the people. When this ministry was announced by the then PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar it was scoffed at.

However, for those who are not strangers to the truth, Ramadharsingh was effective in attending to people issues on a timely basis, and with great compassion. Often teaming up with the National Self-Help Commission, the response rate and positive intervention remain legendary up to today.

We need to do more as a government. The resources to positively intervene are there. The commitment is missing, both at a ministerial and public-officer level.

The worst sin is poverty. Its time to act.

I would like to suggest that each councillor begin an exercise to document for the Government the poverty cases and the needs of such people in their areas. They should actively represent these to the offices and agencies. At the level of MPs, a motion should be filed to debate this matter of poverty, presenting in that debate the truth about the issue.

Secondly, the minister or ministers whose ministries are tasked with managing poverty should review the performance of the public officials who are so tasked. There should be no sympathy towards such officials who are negligent in their duties or who do not have the skill set and emotional qualities to deal with the poor.

We cannot wait any longer.

