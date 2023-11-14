Nurturing your feet through self-care

DELICIA BURRIS

COUNTRIES around are marking World Diabetes Day today. It is a day dedicated to raising awareness about diabetes and its impact on millions of people worldwide. This chronic condition affects the body's ability to produce or use insulin, leading to high blood sugar levels.

While diabetes management primarily focuses on controlling blood glucose levels through medication, diet and exercise, it is essential not to overlook the health of our feet. Among the various complications associated with diabetes, foot problems are common and require attention to maintain overall well-being.

The feet play a crucial role in our daily lives, carrying us from one place to another. However, individuals with diabetes often face an increased risk of foot complications due to nerve damage and poor circulation.

Nerve damage can cause a loss of sensation, making it difficult to detect injuries, blisters, or cuts. Moreover, reduced blood flow impairs the body's ability to heal, which can lead to infections and potential amputations if left untreated.

Taking care of our feet is vital for everyone, but for individuals with diabetes it becomes even more crucial. Thankfully, there are several simple yet effective self-care practices to protect and nurture our feet.

Proper hygiene is the first step towards maintaining healthy feet. Regularly washing and drying your feet, paying close attention to the areas between the toes, prevent bacteria and infection from developing. Also moisturise your feet as the skin needs care too. When skin is too dry it can crack, itch and get infected.

In addition to practising self-care at home, individuals with diabetes can also benefit from professional foot care treatments. Pedicures and regular trips to a foot spa allow for deeper exfoliation and moisturising, promoting healthier and revitalised feet. It is crucial to choose a spa that is well informed about diabetes foot care and to inform the foot personnel of your condition to prevent any potential harm.

Lastly, techniques to alleviate pain and discomfort, such as massage techniques – deep tissue massage or reflexology – can help relax muscles, improve circulation and temporarily reduce pain.

It is recommended that a person with diabetes finds a health and wellness spa that specialises in pedicures and manicures, as well as treats other issues such as fungal infections, ingrown nails, and corn, to name a few. Also, the personnel there should have a unique understanding on how to assist patients who suffer from diabetes.

Our feet carry us through life, but sometimes they need a little extra care and pampering.

Delicia Burris is the owner and founder of a spa in Tobago. Find out more about them on social media @glorioustouchtt