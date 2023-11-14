Maths in property tax

Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: I am an 80-year-old pensioner who has spent the greater part of my life making immense sacrifices to build my home. I have just received a Notice of Valuation from the Ministry of Finance (09-11-2023) indicating that my annual rental value is $71,760. I am instructed by the information on the valuation form: “Your annual rental value is the assessed value of your property based on an estimate of the annual rent which your property is likely to attract…”

I have worked out that my monthly rent is $5,980 per month. This is the rent I must pay for living in my own house. My pension and NIS total $6,500 per month. This leaves me with the gracious sum of $520 to pay WASA and T&TEC.

It seems that the vagrants are better off than me.

IMAAM IQUBAL HYDAL

Felicity