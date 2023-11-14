Lot of cheap talk in Trinidad and Tobago today

Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Here we go again. The who is better than whom. Who is more bad than the other. Who is the best thing since sliced bread.

Welcome to sweet TT. A little democracy of note. TT, the richest place in Caricom, believe it or not, is worth a lot of money, hence the poisonous politicking.

At the end of the political old talk about plans to discuss rampaging crime, what we are seeing is the usual. If the Government says something, the Opposition rubbishes it.

The Opposition says PNM people from the Prime Minister down do not care about crime and criminality.

Are we the public supposed to believe that all UNC supporters are crime-free and being hard done by and that it is the UNC alone that can fix crime?

I will not bother to even steups.

If the Opposition says something it is reminded by the PNM that it came across as blindingly corrupt, incompetent and that some people drastically enriched themselves between 2010-2015. Hence the blanking in general election 2020.

The UNC is horrified that anybody could believe it not perfect.

All I can say is let us get the crime talks show on the road. Please.

Are we to believe this bit of truism? Without the PNM there will be chaos in TT?

Do we have to consider the dolly-house politicking playing out. in Tobago? Call an election now in Tobago and do not hold your breath regarding the 14-1 result against the PNM.

Talk is very cheap in TT. Cheaper than ever.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin