Levi Garcia scores first goal of season in AEK's win over Lamia

Marseille's Chancel Mbemba(R) tries to stop AEK's Trinidad and Tobago forward Levi Garcia during the Europa League Group B match at the OPAP Arena in Athens, Greece, on Thursday. - AP PHOTO

Soca Warriors forward Levi Garcia scored his first goal of the Greek season on Sunday, as he registered the opening item in AEK Athens' 3-0 win over PAS Lamia in the Greece Super League at the OPAP Arena.

Garcia, who turns 26 on November 20, gave AEK a 1-0 lead in the tenth minute when he sent a low, vicious left-footed shot past Lamia goalkeeper Alexei Koselev during a set piece situation. The bustling Garcia was substituted in the 70th minute with AEK holding a comfortable 2-0 advantage. AEK's third and final goal came via a stoppage-time penalty by Petros Mantalos.

Garcia returned to action for AEK on November 4 following a six-week injury layoff. Since his return, Garcia has featured as a substitute in a league match versus AE Kifisia, before playing from the start in consecutive matches versus Marseille in the UEFA Europa League and AEK's win over Lamia on the weekend. The reigning Greek champions consolidated third spot on the table with their win and are currently four points off the pace set by league leaders Panathinaikos (28 points).

Garcia, who missed Trinidad and Tobago's four group stage matches in their ongoing 2023/24 Concacaf Nations League (CNL) A campaign with a niggling quad injury, has been included in coach Angus Eve's 23-man squad for the November 16 and 20 CNL quarter-final tie versus Concacaf giants US.

Last week, Eve told TT Football Association (TTFA) media he was eager for the return of his ace striker.

"I always keep my fingers crossed when Levi starts back to play, especially coming close to an international window. We haven't had the services of Levi at all for this tournament and the guys who are here are doing tremendously well in his absence.

"If Levi is fully fit and back, that will be a bonus for us because he brings a lot of belief into the team. When he comes here, he is that type of character."

Garcia scored 18 goals in all competitions for AEK last season as he helped the Greek giants to a league and cup double. In August, Garcia signed an extension with AEK until June 2028.