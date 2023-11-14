Jada Marie Pierre qualifies for World Scrabble tournament

Jada Marie Pierre of St Joseph’s Convent, St Joseph, middle, collects her award after winning the senior individual category at the National Secondary Schools Scrabble Championships. At left is vice-president of Subway Johann Mendoza and at right is a representative from the Trinidad and Tobago Scrabble Association. -

JADA MARIE Pierre will represent Trinidad and Tobago at the World English Scrabble Players Association tournament in Thailand later this month after winning the National Secondary Schools Scrabble Championships.

The local competition was hosted by the TT Scrabble Association on October 28 at the Couva/Pt Lisas Chamber of Commerce.

Pierre, from St Joseph’s Convent, St Joseph, was the senior individual winner and as a result will make the trip to Thailand.

More than 100 students from 17 schools participated in this year’s championships.

The competition was held for both senior and junior players. School prizes as well as individual awards were presented for both categories, along with special prizes.

The event has been held since 1986, with a short hiatus during covid19, then restarting in 2022 with only a couple of sponsors. This year, after offering some assistance last year, Subway became the title sponsor, featuring the brand’s new Subway Series platform.

A Subway media release said vice-president of Subway Johann Mendoza said the brand continues to be committed to investment in TT’s youth through involvement in sports, including “mind sports.”

Hazel-Ann Paul, physical education and sport officer, represented the Ministry of Sport and Community Development. She expressed delight in the number of participants at the event. Paul encouraged Subway and other corporate sponsors to continue supporting the youth throughout TT.

Results:

Senior schools:

St Joseph’s Convent, St Joseph

Naparima College

St Joseph’s Convent, San Fernando

Junior schools:

Naparima College

Couva East Secondary School

ASJA Girls’ College, San Fernando

Individual winners

Seniors:

Jada Marie Pierre – St Joseph’s Convent, St Joseph

Alisa Alexander – St Joseph’s Convent, St Joseph

Andriy Robinson – Presentation College, San Fernando

Juniors:

Shasmeem Mohammed – Couva East Secondary School

Isabella Jerome - St Joseph’s Convent, St Joseph

Sheeth McQuan – Naparima College

Medal winners

Seniors:

Yzabelle Morris - St Joseph’s Convent, St Joseph

Kellyse Grayson - St Joseph’s Convent, St Joseph

Reginald Mohammed – Naparima College

Kaylan Bachoo – Naparima Girls' High School

Angelina Palmer - St Joseph’s Convent, St Joseph

Renatta Ramlogan - St Joseph’s Convent, San Fernando

Arianna Mohammed – Couva East Secondary School

Juniors:

Rudra Sawh – Naparima College

Rafia Alikhan – St Joseph’s Convent, San Fernando

Renelle Hamler- ASJA Girls' College, San Fernando

Anna Ghany - ASJA Girls' College, San Fernando

Salene Saroop - ASJA Girls' College, San Fernando

Felicia Ali – SWAHA Hindu College

Imani Mohammed - ASJA Girls' College, San Fernando

MVP: ASJA Girls' College San Fernando (38 participants)

Special Prizes

Highest points using letters J, Q, X, Z (juniors):

Letter J - Farah Balliram – ASJA Girls’ College, San Fernando – JAW (39 points)

Letter Q – Rudra Sawh – Naparima College – QIS (44 points)

Letter X - Isabella Jerome – St Joseph’s Convent, St Joseph – EX (65 points)

Letter Z - Jervani George – Couva East Secondary School – QUIZ (42 points)

Seniors:

Letter J - Izabelle Morris – St Joseph’s Convent, St. Joseph – JOIN (74 points)

Letter Q - Jessica Samaroo – ASJA Girls’ College, San Fernando – QUITE (87 points)

Letter X - Kaylan Bachoo – Naparima Girls’ High School – EX (58 points)

Letter Z - Phoebe Jerome – St Joseph’s Convent, St Joseph – ZINCS (103 points)

Most bonuses overall:

Yzabelle Morris – St Joseph’s Convent, St Joseph (six words)