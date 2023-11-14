Brawl opportunity for refocus

Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: It was heartbreaking to see the long video clip that captured the after-game brawl between players and supports of two of our most prestigious Catholic high schools, St Mary’s College and Fatima College, in a league encounter. Emotions running high may be an understatement.

I believe that this incident resonated with me more because I had the privilege to have attended both these schools and represented them in colleges league football. While the cross-town rivalry was always well anticipated and intense, these is no recollection of any violence having taken place at any time during or after the game in my playing era. At the time that I played, I recall Graeme Rodriguez and Jeffery Wharton-Lake leaving St Mary’s and transferring to Fatima College, and then having to play against their old school.

In my case, I left Fatima, enrolled at St Mary’s, played one year with both Graeme and Jeffery, and then another year against them after they moved to Fatima. Graeme also had his big brother Christian (captain of St Mary’s) play against him, and I played against my two brothers, Alan and Anton, who were attending Fatima. There was always mutual love and understanding for all the players; opponents included.

In the late 70s and even before, history would reflect that players and spectators shared a great respect for one another, and they held (with the highest regard) the values enshrined in the doctrine of their respective schools.

To witness young men (from both schools), many in school uniform, pulling, pushing and tugging at each other for almost 30 minutes after last week's game ended, was a sight that contradicted all that our Christian doctrine inculcated in us over the years. The video certainly went viral. However, I have not seen any media discussion or report on this very serious incident.

It would be remiss of the respective school administrators not to use this occasion to identify and reprimand those students who demonstrated inappropriate behaviour. In addition, it may present a convenient opportunity to also reinforce, through intervention, the values that must be upheld by our students (athlete or not).

In this instance, where two highly acclaimed Catholic schools were involved, I see this investigation to be paramount, having the full endorsement of the archdiocese. Students need to be reminded that extracurricular activity does not make them exempt from the high disciplinary standards that are required when one represents their school.

This is an ideal teaching moment. Let us refocus in our students the positive attributes that must guide our life decisions that start in our formative student years. The outcome of this after-game situation could have been much worse. Let us not have a repeat, as faith may not be as forgiving the second time around.

ARNOLD CORNEAL

via e-mail