Three men missing since Saturday

Police and relatives are asking for the public’s help in finding three men who went missing in separate incidents between Saturday and Sunday.

The missing men are 67-year-old Gregory Gordon of Edinburgh 500, Chaguanas, 69-year-old Trevor Edwards of Susan Street, Couva and 36-year-old Faraz Mohammed.

Gordon went missing after discharging himself from the Port of Spain General Hospital. In a phone conversation with Newsday, relatives said he was recently diagnosed with dementia. Relatives left him at the hospital overnight for treatment.

“On Saturday morning, we took him to get assessed because we were having problems with him, and we realised something was off,” said one relative who did not wish to be named.

“Based on what we were told at the Chaguanas health facility, we took him to the St Ann’s hospital on Saturday, and part of the report suggested that he was on the spectrum for dementia.”

He said while being tested, doctors at St Ann’s realised his pressure was high, and they ordered the family to take him to Port of Spain General Hospital for treatment. Relatives left him at the hospital overnight but when they called the next morning, doctors told them he discharged himself.

“The hospital is saying that he left at six in the morning, but the police report is saying that he left at about 11 pm on Saturday, around the same time my wife and aunt left him,” he said. “We went back to his home to check, but he wasn’t there.”

Relatives said he is dark-skinned and of African descent. He was last seen wearing dark-coloured pants and a yellow UNC jersey.

Edwards was last seen on Saturday and was reported missing to the Couva police station. A media release from the TT Police Service said he is of African descent, with a brown complexion, stocky built, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, short hairstyle, greying facial hair and brown eyes.

Mohammed was last seen at about 2 am on Saturday. He was reported missing to the Couva Police Station.

He is of East Indian descent, with a brown complexion, slim build, short hair, and a black beard. He was last seen wearing black three-quarter pants, a green and grey hoodie jersey, a pair of purple Polo slippers and a black strap bag.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these men can call 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS or any Police Station.