Police searching for missing 15-year-old boy

Ezekial Roach, 15 -

POLICE are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 15-year-old San Juan North Secondary School student who has been reported as missing.

Ezekiel Roach was last seen at his Phase 4, La Horquetta, home last Thursday wearing his school uniform comprising of a cream shirt, green pants and black sneakers. His family reported him missing on November 11, at the San Juan Police Station.Roach is of African descent, 170 cm tall, 150 lbs, slim built, brown complexion and has black hair with a plaited hairstyle.Anyone with information on the Roach’s whereabouts is asked to call 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS, the San Juan Police Station at 674-0100 or any other police station.