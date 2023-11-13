Hillview one step from SSFL promotion

Hillview College’s football team with their coaches and manager after a recent game at their school ground, El Dorado Road, Tunapuna. -

Hillview College are one step away from qualifying for the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Championship division. The Tunapuna school, competing in the senior division, will battle St George's College for automatic promotion.

Needing a point to finish top of their group, Hillview defeated Arima North Secondary 3-2 on Friday at their school ground. The victory was their seventh from as many matches with 61 goals scored and just seven conceded.

The Jeremy McMeo-coached team never trailed in the match and deservedly took the full points. Kemarley Pierre opened the scoring for the hosts in the first half, but a vicious left-footed strike by Zion Metivier from about 20 yards restored parity. Leaving nothing to chance, Hillview pressed for the go-ahead goal and Christian Aaron volleyed them in front before the break, to the delight of the home fans.

Pierre scored his second of the match after the interval from a corner delivered by Regent Browne.

The two-goal cushion put Hillview at ease as time began to run out. A stoppage-time goal from Theron O'Brian trimmed the deficit but could not stop Hillview from advancing to the playoff.

Arima North Secondary have a team in the SSFL Premiership and cannot be promoted to the championship, but could have played spoilers on the day.

If St Augustine Secondary, winners of this year's SSFL Championship East Zone, are promoted to the premiership via the Big 5 competition, there will be two spots available in the championship and both Hillview and St George's will be promoted.

Hillview, managed by Nirad Tewarie, did not compete in the SSFL last season but have given a good account of themselves this campaign.

Tewarie said the victory has left the school upbeat and optimistic. He said, "We are happy that we came together as a unit and executed well against a team of the calibre if Arima North. They've been playing excellent football, so to pull off a victory against them is quite an achievement for us.

"The boys have been putting in a lot of work and no one wanted to play for a draw. We feel like we have developed a balanced squad. Coaches Jeremy McMeo and Jerwyn Balthazar have to be credited for their tactical work before and during the match."

He credited the support of acting Prnicpal Sharon Ramdeen and her predecessor Derek Bissessar as well as parents. He expects a tough game versus St George's on an unfamilar ground.