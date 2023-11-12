Zachary Anthony, Zalayhar Lewis golden at National Swim Champs

TT junior swimmer Zachary Anthony. - Newsday File Photo/Lincoln Holder

ZACHARY Anthony and Zalayhar Lewis won multiple gold medals on day two of the National Open Short Course Swimming Championships at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva on Friday.

Anthony, a TT junior swimmer, won the boys 11 and Over 1,500-metre freestyle event in 16 minutes, 53.02 seconds (16:53.02).

The rest of the field was no match for Anthony as Alejandro Agard was a distant second in 17:44.78 and Adam Scoon was third in 17:50.75.

Anthony also won the 200m individual medley in 2:09.26, the 100m freestyle in 51.09 seconds and the 100m butterfly in 56.62. Lewis grabbed gold in the girls 10 and Under 200m freestyle, 50m backstroke and 100m breaststroke events.

Some of the other winners on day two were Amelia Rajack, Micah Alexander and Aiden Nixon. Long-distance swimming races are not normally close, but Rajack and Aimee Le Blanc were separated by less than one second in the girls’ 11 and Over 1,500m freestyle event. Rajack won in 18:18.34 and Le Blanc was second in 18:18.89.

Alexander claimed top spot in the boys’ 10 and Under 200m freestyle in 2:32.44 and Nixon copped the boys’ 10 and Under 50m backstroke event in 36.43.