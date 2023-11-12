Victoria Maharaj promotes Hinduism, Indian culture through music

Victoria Maharaj believes music plays a pivotal role in promoting and preserving Indian culture and Hinduism. -

Victoria Maharaj is making significant contributions to preserving and promoting Hinduism and her Indian heritage through music.

Maharaj began her musical journey by studying the violin under Shivanand Maharaj. She later performed at various events, some at the Naparima Bowl and NAPA. She also plays the harmonium, with ongoing efforts to learn the guitar.

Her interests in music extend to various styles, including Shaastriya Sangeet, semi-classical songs, bhajans, and ghazals. Her commitment to preserving traditional wedding songs is particularly noteworthy, as she believes that this style of singing must be promoted to prevent its decline.

In the recent Sangeet Pradarshan competition at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Cultural Cooperation, her second year entering the competition, she clinched the coveted $50,000 first prize with her performances of Madhuban me Radhika, from the 1960 classic Kohinoor, and O mere dil ke Chain, from the 1972 film Mere Jeevan Saathi.

Asked about her experience during the competition and how she prepared for it, she said, “Sangeet Pradarshan was a wonderful experience on both occasions on which I entered. Meeting new persons and encountering such talented individuals is always heartwarming, and thankfully we’ve all kept good relationships with each other moving forward.”

Describing her preparation as intense owing to balancing work, school, temple events and rehearsals for the competition, Maharaj kept recalling a quote someone once shared with her: “Virtue lies in the struggle, not in the prize.”

The 23-year-old said she entered the competition this year with the ultimate goal of just having a good time.

“I have experienced tremendous growth as a musician since I started entering competitions, and for this, I am ever grateful to the amazing team at Neeleeji Events, as they have been doing a lot to keep Indian culture going strong. They have provided individuals with a platform to keep promoting Indian culture in Trinidad and Tobago, through this as well as the Local Classical Singing Competition.”

She also expressed gratitude also to the Mahatma Gandhi Charitable Organisation, the Mastana Bahar team, and the National Council of Indian Culture for their work and contributions.

Maharaj, from Rousillac, is a high achiever in all aspects of her life. A planogram (visual representations of a store's products or services on display) analyst at a pharmacy, she is in her final year at UWI, St Augustine doing a BSc in financial management. She was awarded the UWI Open Scholarship in 2020, after getting a total of ten CSEC and ten CAPE passes. She is a former student of Naparima Girls’ High School, and the Avocat Vedic School.

Maharaj participated in the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme, through which young people gain essential skills and attributes for work and life such as resilience, problem-solving, teamworking, communication and drive, enhancing CVs and university and job applications. She was presented with the bronze and silver awards, with her music playing an integral role in her achievements.

During her time at Naparima Girls’, she served in leadership roles as junior president, public relations officer and president of the Indian Cultural Club.

She is also a mehndi artist.

Maharaj looks up to artists like Kaushiki Chakraborty and Pratibha Singh Baghel for their unique style and inspirational singing.

“Their style of singing is inspirational to me, as I believe it’s unique, and the improvisation within music is what brings out the true essence of Indian classical music.”

Throughout her musical journey, she has received valuable guidance from mentors like Rana Mohip, Rajan Seemungal, and Raju Singh.

She believes music plays a pivotal role in promoting and preserving Indian culture and Hinduism, not only in TT, but across the world.

“I believe that music also has the power to build connections within such a diverse nation like TT. Music evokes feelings of peace...and I believe that in religion, persons use it as a way of building a closer relationship with God.

"I have been learning about

ragas, which consist of a series of notes set in a particular order. I’ve learnt that different

ragas, when sung at different times of the day, would have a different impact on the listener. I find this fascinating, and very applicable to me personally.

"I think that by promoting Hinduism and Indian culture through music, more persons will become aware of the true power that music holds.”

She said her attraction to classic songs from older Hindi films has a lot to do with the style of songs she chooses to sing.

"I also play the harmonium and tend to select songs that allow me to use my harmonium when I am performing, since I think this makes positive contributions to the music. I believe that timeless melodies like these must be continuously promoted, as they are classics that evoke a sense of nostalgia in the listeners and performers.”

As for her future goals and aspirations, Maharaj said, “I am excited to promote myself as a musician, as I believe that the style of singing that I am interested in has been dying, with a transition being made to more remixed music rather than authentic and traditional-style music. At Sangeet Pradarshan, I won a recording contract with Big Rich and the Pungalunks Factory, and I am excited to see what this collaboration encourages.

"I am also hoping to release some bhajans and ghazal-style recordings soon, as I believe that this would be my contribution to promoting culture further.”

She is also one of six women who worked on the Hanuman Chalisa done by Federation Records in 2020, which also won the 103.1 FM Bhajan of the Year.

Additionally, she is working on building a team to perform at weddings, mehfil nights, temple events, satsanghs and other events that require music.

She will perform at the finals of the Mahatma Gandhi Charitable Organisation’s Youth Talent competition on November 19.

She said balancing her academic commitments, career and music life has been a longstanding challenge, but her love of staying busy and the solace she finds in music help her manage stress and maintain focus.

She advises young artistes to "stay true to themselves and the style of music that they enjoy. Have faith and never give up when you feel as though it gets tough.

"I always remember my first time in music class, going home to practise and telling my mom, 'It’s too hard.' She told me to keep pushing, and that I’d get it. This lesson was one that I took with me every step of the way thus far.

"I also encourage younger artistes to remain focused and understand that the only way to achieve anything is through hard work, determination, and self-awareness.

"You are your biggest form of motivation, and it's important to find it in yourself to keep reaching towards the goals that you have set out."