Trinidad and Tobago a living testament to friendly coexistence

St Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen assists in lighting deyas. - Roger Jacob

THE EDITOR: TT, a true microcosm of diversity and harmony, beautifully encapsulates the essence of a multi-religious, multi-ethnic and multi-racial society. As we immerse ourselves in the vibrant Divali festivities, we celebrate the shared cultural tapestry that unites us.

In every aspect of these festivities, from the mouth-watering array of foods to the splendid traditional clothing, the lighting of deyas that illuminate our nights, the rhythmic beats of the music that stir our souls, and the passing down of age-old customs, we find a reflection of our rich cultural heritage.

We must recognise that in this unique blend of cultures we hold a precious gem, as the older generation would say, "a bird in your hand." This gem symbolises the harmonious spirit in which we coexist, a testament to the unity that has been the cornerstone of our society. While, on rare occasions, there may be moments of religious misunderstanding or disrespect, these incidents are far outweighed by the overwhelming majority who stand together in respect and mutual understanding.

In the true spirit of our national anthem, "side by side we stand," we exemplify the character of the citizens of this captivating nation. TT is a living testament to the harmonious coexistence of various religious and ethnic groups, where we cherish our differences and celebrate our similarities, paving the way for a future where our traditions and cultures continue to thrive through generations, fostering a deeper sense of unity and appreciation for our beautiful nation.

S BENOIS-SELMAN

Woodbrook