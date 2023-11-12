Tatil takes active role to fight diabetes

Tatil building, Maraval Road, Port of Spain will be illuminated in blue for World Diabetes Day on November 14. -

Thirty-five students recently graduated from insurance company Tatil and Tatil Life’s sixth form internship programme, one of the organisations’ initiatives to combat the epidemic of diabetes in TT.

On World Diabetes Day, November 14, the Tatil building will be lit in blue, the international colour for diabetes.

In a release, Tatil said the internship, hosted by the Diabetes Association of TT (DATT), not only provides students with valuable experience, but also educates them about the disease's impact and the importance of research, advocacy, and promoting healthy lifestyles.

It said the 35 students, selected from a pool of 600 applicants, visited various medical institutions, participated in diabetes testing activities, interacted with patients and educated the public. It said the internship culminated in a graduation ceremony where the students presented their research projects, with this year's focus on the calorie intake amounts and blood sugar spikes after consuming some popular local dishes.

Tatil said involving young people in these programmes means the message about diabetes prevention and management can be spread more effectively to the wider community.

At the Sixth Form Internship Graduation ceremony, Tatil Life general manager Anthony Shaw said,

“You’d be amazed at how far your influence, your passion to educate others can go. This, we fervently hope, is one of the many by-products of those who displayed keen interest in the Diabetes Association’s youth arm. We at Tatil and Tatil Life believe you’ve got what it takes to play an active role in the wider community – helping foster positive behavioural change and by extension, a healthier national environment.”

Tatil said it is concerning to hear that TT has a high prevalence of diabetes, with nearly 15 per cent of the population affected by the disease as of 2022, as the disease is a serious health condition that can lead to various complications if not properly managed.

It said this is why it had collaborated with the DATT to take steps to continuously encourage lifestyle changes to combat the diabetes epidemic in the country.

It said activities such as outreach visits, blood sugar testing, and glaucoma testing are continuously done throughout the year via convenient testing locations as part of multi-faceted efforts aimed at both increasing awareness and educating the public on diabetes. It said this is crucial in helping people understand the importance of early detection and management of diabetes. Tatil said these initiatives can also encourage individuals to take proactive steps in monitoring their overall health, which can potentially have long-term positive impacts on the health of the population.

November is annually recognised as Diabetes Month. The annual Run/Walk 5K event hosted by the association, powered by Tatil and Tatil Life, will be held in Chaguanas on November 26.

Tatil said all age groups are encouraged to come out and participate.

To register for the 5K or to get advice and resources on preventing or managing diabetes, feel free to visit the Diabetes Association of TT’s website at diabetes-tt.org.