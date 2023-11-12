Soca Warrior Levi Garcia returns for Nations League quarters vs USA

Marseille's Chancel Mbemba(R) tries to stop AEK's Trinidad and Tobago forward Levi Garcia during the Europa League Group B match at the OPAP Arena in Athens, Greece, on Thursday. - AP PHOTO

SOCA Warriors head coach Angus Eve has selected a 23-man squad for the first leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarter-finals against the US on Thursday.

Greek-based striker Levi Garcia makes a return to the squad after recovering from injury. Goal-keeper Rushon Sandy, who plays for Yavapai College in the US, has earned a first-time call-up.

The first match between TT and the US will be played at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas at 10 pm, TT time. The teams will then fly to Trinidad for the second leg at Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, at 8 pm on November 20.

The winner over the two legs will qualify for both the Nations League semi-finals and earn a spot at the 2024 Copa America.

Most of the TT players called up featured in the last two Nations League matches for TT. In October, TT pulled off a 3-2 win over Guatemala but then fell 5-3 to Curacao. TT played both those matches away from home.

TT have been training at home in recent weeks, holding a training session at Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar, Arima on Friday.

The US will miss the attacking pair of Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah because of injuries. Eve told the media on Friday that the Americans will not miss the pair as the squad is filled with depth.

TT squad:

Goalkeepers – Denzil Smith (Club Sando), Christopher Biggette (Defence Force), Rushon Sandy (Yavapai College, US).

Defenders – Aubrey David (CS Cartagines, Costa Rica), Jesse Williams (Central Valley Fuego, US), Shannon Gomez (San Antonio FC, US), Justin Garcia (Defence Force), Ross Russell Jnr (La Horquetta Rangers), Alvin Jones (Club Sando), Andre Raymond (Vilar de Perdizes, Portugal).

Midfielders – Michel Poon Angeron (AC POS), Daniel Phillips (St Johnstone FC, Scotland), Neveal Hackshaw (Oakland Roots, US), Noah Powder (N Colorado Hailstorm, US), Andre Rampersad (Halifax Wanderers, CAN), Kristian Lee-Him (IFK Eskilstuna, Sweden), Kaile Auvray (Mt Pleasant, JAM).

Strikers – Reon Moore (Defence Force), Malcolm Shaw (Atletico Ottawa, CAN), Real Gill (Club Sando), Levi Garcia (AEK Athens, GRE), Nathaniel James (Mt Pleasant, JAM), Ryan Telfer (Miami FC, US).