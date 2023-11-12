Police seek help to find missing Venezuelan women

Adriana Del Valle Garcia Vegas -

Police are seeking the assistance of the public in finding a Venezuelan woman and a Venezuelan girl who are missing.

The police service said Adriana Del Valle Garcia Vegas, 17, of Port of Spain, was last seen on May 6.

It said Maria Guerrero Montiel, 22, of Port of Spain was last seen on October 9.

No other information was provided about their disappearance.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the woman and/or the girl is asked to call the Counter Trafficking Unit at 627-1339 or 800-4CTU or 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS, or contact any police station.