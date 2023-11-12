Perfect send-off for Narine: Red Force win Super50 title

TT Red Force spinner (L) Sunil Narine celebrates a Leeward Island Hurricanes’ wicket with Akeal Hosein during the CG United Super 50 tournament final match at Brian Lara Academy on Saturday in Tarouba. - DANIEL PRENTICE

THE perfect send-off for Sunil Narine. The TT Red Force clinched the CG United Super50 title on Saturday night at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba in what was Narine’s last match for the Red Force.

Last weekend, Narine announced that he would retire from international and national duty following the Super50 tournament.

Narine grabbed three wickets to lead Red Force to a seven-wicket win on the Duckworth Lewis method over the Leeward Islands Hurricanes and seal a 14th Super50 crown, the most in the region.

After the Hurricanes were dismissed batting first, Narine led Red Force off the field. The crowd appreciated the effort and career of Narine with some of them giving him a standing ovation.

The start for the Hurricanes was slow, but it went downhill when Justin Greaves picked up a leg injury attempting a quick single.

Greaves, the leading run scorer in the tournament for the Hurricanes, received treatment for his injury which led to a ten-minute delay.

Kieran Powell fell after the restart as he was bowled between bat and pad for eight to give fast bowler Shannon Gabriel the wicket.

Greaves continued batting for a few more overs but retired hurt when the Hurricanes were 26/1 after six overs.

Gabriel and left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein kept the Hurricanes run rate to less than four runs per over.

In stepped Narine to bowl in his last match.

Narine, who has tormented batsmen during his illustrious career did not disappoint, grabbing the wickets of Terance Warde (duck) and Rahkeem Cornwall (one), both falling leg before. Keacy Carty’s stay at the crease was brief as he was caught by wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva for 12 as Red Force were large and in charge.

With Hurricanes 59/4, a rain delay interrupted play.

After the resumption, Kofi James was bowled by left-arm spinner Khary Pierre for seven as Hurricanes slumped into further trouble.

Hayden Walsh Jnr joined Jahmar Hamilton and the pair led a mini-recovery. Hamilton and Walsh Jnr have both contributed runs throughout the tournament and battled to prevent a further collapse.

As soon as the pair started to rebuild the innings, Walsh was caught by Da Silva for 20 attempting a drive to give pacer Terrance Hinds the wicket.

Rain returned to the ground with Leeward Islands 119/6 after 36 overs.

After a delay of an hour, the match was reduced to a 43-over match.

Narine continued to have a dream end to this career as he trapped Alzarri Joseph leg before for two.

Greaves returned to the middle, but he could only add one more run as he skied a ball from Hosein to the man of the moment Narine.

Khary Pierre has had a quiet tournament, but he showed his quality in the field with a spectacular diving catch to dismiss Hamilton for a top score of 62 off 102 balls. Pierre, fielding at long on, ran 25 metres to his right to complete the catch.

The innings quickly folded as Hurricanes were all out for 135 in 41.5 overs.

Red Force were given a revised target of 138 in 43 overs.

In reply, Red Force openers Da Silva and Kjorn Ottley put on more than 40 for the first wicket.

Da Silva, who has struggled during the tournament, looked solid as he struck for a few boundaries.

Spinner Kofi James got the breakthrough when Da Silva attempted a reverse sweep and was given leg before for 28.

Ottley and Darren Bravo, the most prolific Red Force batsmen in the tournament, kept the team on course. Bravo went past 400 runs in the final and Ottley got to the 300-run mark in the innings. The batsmen were moving along comfortably before Ottley was bowled by leg spinner Walsh Jnr for 23 attempting to pull a short ball.

Bravo, who ended the tournament as the leading run scorer, was next to go as he was bowled by Walsh Jnr for 40 off 35 balls.

Jason Mohammed and Nicholas Pooran wrapped up the victory and the title by getting Red Force to 141/3 in 23.4 overs. Pooran was 39 not out and Mohammed was unbeaten on five.

Walsh tried to contain the Red Force batsmen, snatching 2/19 in four overs. Red Force completed the win just in time as rain returned five minutes after the match ended.

Narine and Walsh both ended as the leading wicket-takers with 20 wickets each.

Summarised Scores:

LEEWARD ISLANDS HURRICANES 135 (41.5 overs) (Jahmar Hamilton 62, Hayden Walsh 20; Terrance Hinds 3/16, Sunil Narine 3/17) vs TT RED FORCE (Revised Target – 138 in 43 overs) 141/3 (23.4 overs) (Darren Bravo 40, Nicholas Pooran 39 not out; Hayden Walsh Jnr 2/19). Red Force won seven wickets on the Duckworth-Lewis method.