Parliamentarians named by Integrity Commission plan to comply

Stuart Young -

PARLIAMENTARIANS who were named by the Integrity Commission in newspaper advertisements as not having filed their declaration of assets for 2022 are in the process doing so.

In a statement on Friday, the commission listed the names of several public officials who did not file their declaration of assets with it last year.

Among them were several parliamentarians.

They included Energy Minister Stuart Young, Social Development and Family Services Minister Donna Cox, Government Senator Laurel Lezama Lee Sing, Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal, Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial, St Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen and Independent Senator Deoroop Teemal.

Contacted on Saturday, Young said, "Unfortunately, I didn't file my forms on time. They were prepared in draft and I was awaiting confirmation of information from third party institutions and it slipped through the cracks which is regretted. I will be filing shortly in keeping with my obligations."

Lezama Lee Sing said, " My declaration for 2022 was completely physical, following a visit to the Integrity Commission a few weeks ago. I was encouraged to use the online submission format."

She added, "I am in the process of doing that now and this should be completed in the coming days."

Moonilal said he was also finalising his documents for submission to the commission.

But he believed the commission should take some things into account.

"The Integrity Commission must recognise that banks and other financial institutions can be as tardy and incompetent as the central government."

Moonilal said, "It takes an awful amount of time to get basic data from several financial institutions."

Lutchmedial indicated that she experienced similar challenges.

"It's a long and tedious process which requires me to go to the bank, insurance company, etc and my schedule is very hectic."

In addition to her senatorial duties, Lutchmedial is an attorney.

She said she is working on filing her documents with the commission.

Lutchmedial wished that more information which was needed to fill out documents to submit to the commission could be accessed through methods such as internet banking.

She was not surprised that so many names appeared on notices by the commission of people who have not filed their declaration of assets.

Also listed as not filing their declaration of assets last year were Tobago House of Assembly Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, current Siparia mayor Doodnath Mayhroo, former San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello and National Carnival Commission chairman Winston "Gypsy" Peters."