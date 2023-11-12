Natural Mystic starts off Panorama 2024 in single-pan prelims

Uni Stars play for the National Panorama Single-Pan Preliminaries at the Old St Joseph Road, Laventille, panyard on November 16, 2022. -

Panorama started on Saturday with the preliminaries of the single-pan bands competition. The annual Carnival competition was launched on November 5.

It ends with the large band finals on Carnival Saturday night, February 10, 2024.

Reigning single-pan champions Chord Masters will play in the eastern region on November 15.

The single pan preliminaries start in Tobago this weekend with Natural Mystic playing at West Side Symphony Pan Theatre, Patience Hill, Tobago from 7 pm and Metro Stars playing at Pembroke Community Centre, Todd Street, Pembroke, Tobago.

The preliminaries in the northern region run from November 12-14. Laventille’s Spree Simon Harmonics will start off the judging there.

Uni Stars, TT Police Steel Orchestra, Norstrand Symphony, Scrunters Pan Groove, La Creole Pan Groove, Woodbrook Playboyz Steel Orchestra are some of the single pan bands in the northern region.

On November 15, panyard judging starts in the eastern region with Platinum Steel Orchestra. The judging for eastern single pan bands continues until November 17.

Single pan preliminaries end on November 18 in the south/central region with six bands including La Romaine SuperVibes and Jah Roots out of Point Fortin.

The single pan semifinals will be held on November 25 at Arima Velodrome and the finals will take place on December 3 at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

Single pan band preliminaries schedule:

Tobago Region – November 11, 7 pm

Natural Mystic, West Side Symphony Pan Theatre, Patience Hill, Tobago

Metro Stars, Pembroke Community Centre, Todd Street, Pembroke, Tobago.

Northern Region – November 12, 6 pm

Spree Simon Harmonics, Picton & Eastern Main Road, Laventille

Uni Stars, Corner Me Allister St & Old St Joseph Road, Laventille

TT Police Steel Orchestra, Besson Street, Riverside Plaza Annex, Port of Spain

Harlem Syncopators, 63 Quarry Street, East Dry River, Port of Spain

Nostrand Symphony, Duke Street, Port of Spain (Massy Trinidad All Stars Panyard)

TT Fire Service Steel Orchestra Fire Service Station, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain

Northern Region – November 13, 6 pm

Scrunters Pan Groove, LP 53, Fort George Road, St James

Stardust Steel Orchestra, Government School, Fitzallen Street, Pt Cumana

Nayal Hill Steel Orchestra, Diego Martin South Community Centre, Senior Street, Diego Martin Main Road, Diego Martin

Ice Water Pan Ensemble, Bagatelle Road, Diego Martin

La Creole Pan Groove, Morne Coco Road, Petit Valley (Valley Harps Panyard)

Nuttin Big Pan Groove, Roots Lane, Petit Valley

Northern Region – November 14, 7 pm

D' Brimblers, Queen's Park Oval West, Havelock Street & Tragarete Road, Port of Spain

Woodbrook Playboyz Steel Orchestra, 147 Tragarete Road, Woodbrook (Invaders Panyard)

D' Original Woodbrook Modernaires Steel Orchestra, corner French Street & Tragarete Road, Woodbrook

Newtown Playboys, Kafe Blue compound, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain

La Famille United, 2 Second Avenue, Cascade

Belmont Hi-Larks, Norfolk Street, Belmont (Pandemonium's Panyard)

Gonzales Sheikers, 29 Lange Street, Gonzales

Eastern Region – November 15 at 7 pm

Platinum Steel Orchestra, 2 Dere Street, Port of Spain

Royal Stars Steel Orchestra, Old Health Centre Compound, Dos Santos Street, Morvant

Trinidad East Side Symphony, Upper Sixth Avenue, Malick, Barataria

San Juan East Side Symphony, Himalaya Club, 3rd Avenue, Barataria

San Juan All Stars Steel Orchestra, Saddle Road, San Juan

Chord Masters Steel Orchestra, Pamberi Pan Yard, Santa Cruz Old Road, San Juan

Curepe Polyphonics Steel Orchestra, Timothy's Shoe Clinic, Evans Street, Curepe

Eastern Region – November 16, 7 pm

TT Prison Service Steel Orchestra, Prisons Service Sports Club Compound, Waterloo ext, Golden Grove, Arouca

St Thomas Silver Stars Steel Orchestra, 554 Maloney Boulevard, Maloney Gardens, D'Abadie

Marsicans, Mausica Street, Arima

Nu Pioneers Pan Groove, Sanchez Street Extension, Arima

Trinidad Nostalgic Steel Orchestra, De Gannes Street, Arima

Pan Elites Steel Orchestra, Bellamy Park, Bellamy Street, Cocorite Road, Arima

Cocorite Road Pan Groovers, Bellamy Street, Cocorite Road, Arima

Eastern Region – November 17, 7 pm

Arima All Star Steel Orchestra, Malabar Road, Arima

Brazil RX4 Steel Orchestra, Parlimend Bar, Talparo Main Road, Brazil Village

Magic Notes Rebirth Steel Orchestra, Talparo Main Road, Brazil Village

East Phonics Steel Orchestra, Eastern Hardware Car Park, Eastern Main Road, Valencia

Pan Stereonettes Steel Orchestra, Jacob Hill Community Centre, Wallerfield

South/Central Region – November 18, 5 pm

New Age Trendsetters, Francois Street, Enterprise, Chaguanas

Pan Angels, LP 55, Badase Street, Enterprise. Chaguanas

Edinburgh 500 Steel Ensemble, 33 Lapwing Crescent, Edinburgh 500, Chaguanas

La Romaine SuperVibes, Southern Main Road, La Romaine

Blanca 47, Tanti Park, La Brea

Jah Roots, Warden Road, Cap-de-Ville, Point Fortin