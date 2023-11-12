Lynn Rambharat marks 50 years as educator

Lynn Rambharat has influenced, shaped, moulded and illuminated the minds and lives of thousands of children in Rio Claro, including her own five children.

Fondly called "Miss Lynn," the founder and principal of Lynn’s Preschool started the school 50 years ago, but is much more than a teacher and a principal in her hometown. She is a treasured member of the community, so much so that the street on which she lives is named after her – Lynn Street.

“They didn’t even consult me or anything, I just saw the name on the sign go up,” she told WMN.

And it generates quite a bit of excitement in her circle, as, “Whenever there’s a family get-together, they say, 'Come, let’s go and take some photographs…'”

Rambharat, the mother of former minister of agriculture Clarence Rambharat and head of the Hunters Search and Rescue team Vallence Rambharat, said her school has turned out many upstanding citizens, among them maths Olympians, national athletes, doctors, attorneys and national scholars.

"I am equally proud of all my students."

Rambharat was born in Tableland and moved to Rio Claro with her mother when she was 15. There she met and married Boysie Rambharat.

She recalled how she and her late husband often talked about how she “started out from nothing, never trained or anything, and three of (my) children have followed in my footsteps.”

She started the school with a school-leaving certificate, but now has an early childhood care and education certificate from the UWI Open Campus and a diploma in special education.

When Terrance, her eldest, entered Presentation College, Rambharat said she began to feel an urgency about doing what she could to contribute to the household.

In the years before getting married and starting her family, and even before starting the school, she had worked with her sister-in-law, who had a preschool in Rio Claro. She had enjoyed working there, so when her sister-in-law decided to make a career change, she took the opportunity to start her own school.

In September 1973, she opened the doors of Lynn’s Preschool. It was originally in the busy commercial district of Rio Claro, but she soon moved to the basement of her home. She has had having three generations of students under her tutelage, and from time to time she has had past students on her staff.

She proudly recalls that her first intake was approximately 20 students, and without ever advertising, she has continued to attract students consistently over the years. At its peak, she estimates that she may have had close to 100 students.

Like almost all businesses, the school took a hit during the covid19 pandemic, and even though she transitioned to the online format, post-pandemic registration numbers have been lower.

"But the school’s reputation continues to be solid," and one of the features that keeps parents interested in sending their children to her school is her insistence that all aspects of life in Trinidad and Tobago are celebrated.

“We do everything, we celebrate everything.”

A meticulous organiser, Rambharat plans her schedule and activities at the beginning of each academic year and creates a calendar of events which she forwards to all parents. She said at the school’s last orientation, many parents expressed their appreciation for the effort she puts into celebrating all aspects of TT’s culture, as well as the various co-curricular activities. The school's Divali celebration took place on November 9, with the support of parents.

Rambharat's love for her profession has not waned, but she admits that her energy has. And like any mother who worries about the future of her child, she worries about finding the right person to continue her legacy – someone to match her passion and commitment.

“I really want to go, and I’ve been trying to train somebody...Even if it’s not to do a preschool, some kind of homework or activity centre or something. So I have my eyes open for that, at least to take the legacy forward.”

She is even open to partnering with public or private stakeholders to maximise the resources for the benefit of the children in her community.

Another source of concern she said, is the increasing numbers of children with special needs, such as those on the autism spectrum. She is genuinely concerned for parents who face challenges in finding institutions to accommodate their children.

“I also admit these special children and take personal responsibility for them, because they often require one-on-one engagement, so I deal with them.”

She said she sees brilliance in her students who are "on the spectrum" and continues to be encouraged to work with them.

“When I have to give it up, I would miss the school. Some of the things that the children say and do, to see them in action, I would miss that…They ask me some questions, and I wonder…they do things that really put a smile on my face,” she chuckled.

“Having worked to bring the school compound and curriculum to its present state, where it is so comfortable, leaving it behind will take a toll on me.

“I envision that even if someone were to take over, I will always be available to lend support. After all, I live here” – on Lynn Street – she said with a smile.