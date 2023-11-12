Gonzales sees hope for Trinidad and Tobago in CCC graduates

Graduates of the 2023 CCC cycle at their graduation ceremony, at the National Academy for the Performing Arts, Port of Spain, on November 10. - Grevic Alvarado

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales said the graduation of 826 young people on the 30th anniversary of the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) gives him hope for the future of TT.

Speaking at the ceremony at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Port of Spain, Gonzales said, "This event is a welcome change of pace, not only because I get to see hundreds of smiling faces in front of me, but also because you represent the hope for our country. You represent the light shining in our current darkness. My faith in our future is renewed."

The 2023 cycle saw 421 young men and 405 young women from throughout the country graduate from the programme on Friday.

"Being here with you today renews my spirit and I want to thank you and my Cabinet colleague for this wonderful opportunity. Your graduation ceremony today comes at the very special time in the history of the Civilian Conservation Corps," Gonzales said.

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds, Communications Minister Symon de Nobriga, Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian and mayor of Port of Spain Chinua Alleyne were also in attendance.

Among the CCC's primary objectives is to train and develop citizens aged 16 to 25 for employment, and to encourage socially desirable and balanced behaviours among them. The nine-month programme exposes participants to life skills and offers training in a number of vocational skills.

Gonzales said when the programme started in 1993, its first intake was 743 participants from four regions.

"There's an old saying that if you are not aware of your history you are doomed to repeat the mistakes of your past. It is important, therefore, that you know the history of the CCC and the vision...Today, after nine months, your new self is born. You are ready to step out into the world and take your place."

CCC programme director Major David Benjamin congratulated the students for their courage and desire to grow as people.

He said: “Education is our passport to the future, and tomorrow belongs to the people who prepare for it. Society benefits when young men and women are empowered and develop their full potential and become equal stakeholders.”

During the ceremony, students paid tribute to one of their classmates, Kaylon Jacob, an 18-year-old who was fatally shot while going to deliver food to someone in La Horquetta on July 22.

Nazia Thomas, a student from the North Central region said his participation in the programme has given him an opportunity to grow as a person.

"I thank all my teachers, guides and classmates for giving me the attention and support necessary to continue with my life."