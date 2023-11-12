Dancing divas make community proud

Dynamic Fusion Divas with their dance instructor Jenine Ramsepaul-Sahadeo.with their dance instructor Jenine Ramsepaul-Sahadeo. - Grevic Alvarado

The group of talented dancers Dynamic Fusion Divas was among the highlights this Thursday at the El Socorro Community Divali celebrations.

The group, made up of ten girls from the community, did a special performance and made their neighbourhood proud.

The dancers are Reveka Sahadeo, Karissa Kalliecharan, Tanvi Guayideen, Alexis Bahaw, Caitlyn Lopez-Mc Burnie, Ravisha Seeram, Sofia Seepersad, Aria Mohammed, Avisha Sookhai and Divya Maraj.

Seven-year-old Lopez-Mc Burnie told Newsday Kids dancing is one of her passions.

“I like to dance because when I share with other girls, it fills me with joy.”

She has been dancing since she was five years old.

Six-year-old Kalliecharan said she has made many friends in the dance group.

“I like to rehearse dances with my friends, that makes me very happy.”

Gauyideen, also six years old, said she plans to make a career out of dancing.

“I want to be a professional dancer and be able to share with my friends and the dance teacher.”

The girls' performance ended with loud applause from the audience.

Jenine Ramsepaul-Sahadeo, the dance instructor in charge of preparing the girls, said it took them two months to achieve perfection.

Ramsepaul-Sahadeo said: "It is essential for children to be involved in these cultural activities as it expands their knowledge and widens the horizon for opportunities. It also develops their skills and talent as well as boosts their self-esteem and confidence."

She said all members of the group take pride in their culture, appearance and nurture their sense of discipline and focus.

"They keep the culture alive."