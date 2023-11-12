Cops to appear in Arima court for misbehaviour in public office

File photo -

Seven police officers are expected to appear in court after allegedly asking a man to pay $30,000 to forego drug and ammunition charges.

It is alleged that on November 2, seven Northern Division Task Force officers went to the home of a couple at Five Rivers Arouca, to execute a search warrant for drugs, guns and ammunition.

The officers allegedly found a quantity of marijuana, camouflage clothing and ammunition during the search.

Both home owners were arrested and taken to the Arouca station where one of the officers allegedly approached the male suspect and solicited $30,000 and five pounds of marijuana in exchange for dropping the charges against the couple.

The man was allowed to leave the station and instructed where to drop the marijuana and told to return to the station with the cash.

He complied with the instructions and after handing over the cash, he and his wife were allowed to leave the station without being charged.

A report was subsequently made to the Professional Standards Bureau and an investigation was immediately launched by under the supervision of Snr Supt Suzette Martin.

The officers were charged on November 7, for the offence of misbehaviour in public office, following advice received from Director of Public Prosecution Roger Gaspard.

They appeared before Justice of the Peace Stephen Young where they were each granted bail in the sum of $150,000 and are set to appear before an Arima Magistrate on Tuesday November 14, 2023.