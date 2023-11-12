Bridging history with Festival of Lights

Donna Prowell-Raphael -

THE EDITOR: As the new moon heralds the resplendent glow of Divali, we connect not just in celebration but in reflection of the unity and diversity that embodies our beloved TT.

Divali, with its profound universal message, celebrates the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and unity over division. It compels us to acknowledge and nurture the light within each of us – a light that can guide us toward unity and collective strength.

During this auspicious time, the historical tapestry of our nation is not merely lit with deyas, but also with the promise of a brighter future, a moment when every Trinidadian/Tobagonian, irrespective of their ancestry, can contribute their unique spark to the radiant display of our shared humanity.

Our nation’s heartbeat is the melody of India, the rhythm of Africa, and the harmonies of the many other ethnicities that are interwoven into our society. These diverse narratives, from slaves to indentured labourers to free migrants, have blended to form a society where descendants of all backgrounds strive to stand shoulder to shoulder as equals, as countrymen, and as the TT family.

So, it is not surprising that in TT Divali has transcended beyond a religious festival, becoming a cultural bridge that connects individuals across the entire nation – from Penal across the Caroni Plains to Matelot, from Waterloo straddling the hills of the Central Range to Manzanilla, from Port of Spain across the waters to Charlotteville – the nation joins in the Festival of Lights.

Divali is a special time when we, irrespective of our ethnic roots, come together to light deyas, visit homes cleaned and decked in festive luminescence, enjoy soulful bhajans, indulge in the richness of delectable sweets and cuisine, and revel in the spirit of inclusiveness.

Central to this celebration is Mother Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth and prosperity, whose blessings we seek to ensure not just material abundance, but also the prosperity of goodwill and unity among all our people. In this collective mantra, we find the true spirit of Divali, where every light kindled is a prayer for harmony, and every shared moment is a step toward mutual understanding.

As head of the Equal Opportunity Tribunal, I see the Festival of Lights as more than a tradition; I see it as a reaffirmation of our commitment to equality and understanding across all ethnicities and communities. Divali’s ethos mirrors our mission to uphold fairness and to celebrate the unique contributions of each community that beautifies the mosaic of our society.

In every spark that ascends from the deyas, there is recognition of our complex history – both the pains of the past and the triumphs that have brought us to this moment. Each light represents the enduring strength of our ancestors and the bright future we aspire to craft together.

May Divali remind us that while our paths may be different, our destination is the same – a nation where every person can achieve their fullest potential, buoyed by the winds of equality and justice. As we celebrate Divali, let us also celebrate every ethnicity that enriches our land, and let it be a time to renew our dedication to building a TT that stands as a symbol of harmony and prosperity in the Caribbean, a nation where the lights of diversity, equity and fellowship outshine any darkness of division.

May the Festival of Lights usher in a year of peace, prosperity and togetherness for us all.

DONNA PROWELL-RAPHAEL

chairman and judge

Equal Opportunity Tribunal