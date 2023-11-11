Siparia girl, 5, left in car discharged from hospital

San Fernando General Hospital - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The five-year-old girl who was left in a car for two hours in Siparia and suffered from severe dehydration was released from the hospital after nearly two weeks of treatment.

The police said doctors gave the all-clear for her to leave the San Fernando General Hospital on Thursday.

The girl is said to be "doing well."

On October 29, the girl's mother, 41, left her in the care of a female relative to attend a funeral.

But at around 4 pm, the mother saw the relative but did not see her daughter.

The relative had agreed to bring the girl and other children to the funeral.

When she asked the relative for her daughter, she said she left the child in the vehicle.

The child was found unconscious and was taken to the Siparia District Health Facility. She was transferred to the hospital.

South Western Division police interviewed several people, and the investigations are ongoing.