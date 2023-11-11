Red Force coach calls for crowds at Super50 final - Sunil's swansong

Sunil Narine - TKR

David Furlonge is calling on Trinidad and Tobago to fill the Brian Lara Cricket Academy today for what will be TT and West Indies mystery spinner Sunil Narine'e final regional 50-over game, as the Force squares off with the Leeward Island Hurricanes, in the final of the CG United Super50 Cup.

The Red Force will be aiming to give Narine – a potent and long-standing contributor to TT and WI cricket – a winning send-off in his swansong match. If successful, this will be the Red Force's 16th Super50 title. The match starts at 1 pm.

A Cricket West Indies (CWI) statement, on Friday, said fans will get to see the final for free at the south venue as both teams seek to lift the coveted Headley Weekes Trophy.

Furlonge called on home fans to come out in their numbers to witness the region’s top two 50-over teams in action. The trophy match carries additional significance since it is Narine’s final List A match for the Red Force.

The home team has played unbeaten thus far this season, with five wins and two no results due to weather conditions. Leewards, on the other hand, have four wins, two losses and one no result, and remain in pursuit of an eighth Super50 Cup crown.

Furlonge believes his unit has what it takes to go all the way, but at the same time, he and the players will not take the Leewards for granted.

“We’re still cautious,” he said.

“We’re confident but not over-confident or complacent. We have to maintain our focus on the job ahead. Since the (CWI) board decided that entry is free, we hope to get a good crowd support tomorrow.”

Furlonge confirmed that every one of his 15 squad members are fully fit and raring to go. Leading his charges into battle is skipper Darren Bravo, who has been exemplary with the bat so far this season.

He is the tournament’s leading run-scorer despite commendable performances from his teammates, at various stages throughout the competition.

For Furlonge, victory remains top priority.

“Anything you play, you play to win. It’s good to win for the players, but also to give the country something to celebrate about. We’re looking forward to do well.”

“We play as a team. We’re a bunch of guys who have been together and practising together. At any time somebody will put up their hand and come good. All you need are a few guys on the day to do a lot and you will be successful.”

Red Force advanced to the final after defeating regional rivals Guyana Harpy Eagles by six wickets in semi-final one on Wednesday.

Leewards also recorded a stellar 155-run triumph over Barbados Royals in semi-final two on Thursday.

Red Force are the stronger team on paper, boasting the likes of Bravo, Narine, and West Indies regulars Nicholas Pooran, Jayden Seales, Akeal Hosein, Yannic Cariah and Shannon Gabriel. Included are fellow TT talents Jason Mohammed, Kjorn Ottley, Sion Webster and Terrance Hinds.

Leewards also have some fire-power to the attack in the form of captain and fast bowler Alzarri Joseph, Jahmar Hamilton, Hayden Walsh, Kieron Powell, Keacy Party and Rahkeem Cornwall are also in the mix. Also there are Justin Greaves, Kofi James, Oshane Thomas, Terrance Warde and Daniel Doram.

On his opposition, Furlonge added, “They have a good bowling attack and their batting is also good. We just have to have our plans and make sure we stick to them, make sure to execute them properly.”

The TT coach also said they remain committed to not only winning the title for TT, but to also give Narine a proper send-off to his domestic career.

“We discussed that (winning for Narine) since the semi-final game. Another incentive is to win the tournament for Sunil. I believe the captain also believes we need to give Sunil’s a rightful send off for all he has done for us, TT and West Indies cricket.”