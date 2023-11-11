Rambally: Do your part to help heal Trinidad and Tobago

Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally, centre, with president of the NCIC senator Deoroop Teemal, right, and NCIC first vice president Surujdeo Mungroo at Divali Nagar on Friday night. -

CHAGUANAS West MP Dinesh Rambally appealed to all citizens to play their part in healing TT from the many illnesses affecting it today.

He made this appeal when he addressed celebrations at the Divali Nagar site in Chaguanas on Friday.

In Hinduism, the earth is seen as the house and cradle of human life.

But Rambally said Hindus also consider the the earth to mean "our land, our home, our place in the sun, our islands of TT."

He told his audience that like other parts of the world, "Our TT is wracked by crisis after crisis. From crime and violence, to the pillaging of natural resources by corrupt governments, to the desecration of the land we revere by polluters, unscrupulous developers and land grabbers."

Against this background, Rambally said it is only fitting that as TT celebrates Divali, "we remember the earth and land we worship need us to do more than light a deya."

He compared TT to an ailing mother who needs her children for support."

Rambally said TT "needs us to unite with all her other children, all the varied ethnic, social and religious groups, to bring her back to health."

He added that this requires all citizens to behave in an ecologically and socially responsible manner to restore TT back to full health.

"We must respect her, keep her pure, take no more from her than we need, and be mindful of the needs of others. Our duty as Hindus and as Trinidadians requires that of us."