No Grammy nomination for Monk Music

In this file photo, soca star Machel Montano, third from right, at the Caribben Music Awards, in New York on August 31. Montano was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award. -

The three Monk Music albums which were being considered for Grammy awards did not secure a spot when the nominees were announced on Friday.

Instead, the Best Global Music Album nominees include previous winner Nigerian singer/songwriter Burna Boy and fellow Afrobeats singer Davido.

It was announced last month that the label, of which soca star Machel Montano is a part, had three albums being considered for Grammy nomination.

Skinny Fabulous’s BAD, Hey Choppi’s Saga Boy and St Lucian band Lu City’s Lucidity were the albums being considered .

Local indie-pop band SeaBath was also up for Grammy consideration in the Global Music Performance category, but was not nominated either.

Beenie Man, Buju Banton, iconic reggae singer Burning Spear, Julian Marley and Antaeus and Collie Buddz were announced as the nominees for the Best Reggae Album.

The Grammys will take place on February 4 at Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles.

Nominees in the Best Global Music Album category 2024:

Epifanías – Peruvian singer/songwriter Susana BacaHistory – music ensemble BokantéI Told Them – Nigerian singer/songwriter Burna BoyTimeless – American-born Nigerian singer/songwriter DavidoThis Moment – Fusion band Shakti