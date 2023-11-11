Met Office issues adverse weather alert for Divali

File photo -

On the eve of Divali, the Meteorological Service has issued a yellow level adverse weather alert for Trinidad and Tobago and the surrounding marine areas.

The event is expected to start on Saturday at noon and end on Sunday at 4 pm.

Divalim, the festival of lights, is being celebrated on Sunday with the lighting of deyas at dusk.

It said low-level convergence and the passage of a low-level trough is expected to produce intermittent showers and rainfall of varying intensities throughout the day and overnight, mainly over Tobago and northern and central Trinidad.

The Met Office said there is a medium to high (60-70 per cent) chance of accompanying thunderstorm activity and gusty winds in excess of 55 kilometres per hour.

It said isolated flash flooding, street flooding and localised ponding can cause temporary traffic disruptions. Landslips are possible in areas so prone.

Gusty winds can lead to broken tree branches and loose/unsecured items being displaced.

Seas can also become agitated due to strong winds.

The Met Office said members of the public should monitor weather conditions and the conditions of their surroundings.

It said people should not wade or drive through flood waters.