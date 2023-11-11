Make Port of Spain beautiful to attract tourists

An aerial view of east Port of Spain. - File Photo by Jeff K Meyers

THE EDITOR: As the tourist season approaches, the mayor of Port of Spain must enhance the city, as is taking place in Tobago as a result of the good work THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine is doing.

The police must do a good job in the city to keep away crime and protect tourists and citizens. The homeless poor must be helped by reopening the Centre for Socially Displaced Persons, which was started by ANR Robinson, as this will greatly reduce the number of homeless people on the streets.

This will make the city a beautiful place once again for tourists and citizens. This I feel will encourage tourists to come to Port of Spain, as well as the rest of Trinidad, and encourage them to spend money for everyone’s benefit.

ANTHONY ARRINDELL

via e-mail