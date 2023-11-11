Idakeda hosts workshop on ancestral veneration

Araba Olatunji Somorin -

Idakeda Group, in collaboration with Ketus Ifa Institute, will host a one-day workshop on the rituals and practices around ancestral veneration on November 18 at 12 Warner Street, Newtown, Port of Spain.

Mo juba Egungun – An Introduction to Ancestral Veneration in Ifa/Orisa tradition, will address a number of topics, including the role of ancestral veneration in various cultural traditions, as well as guidance on how to set up your own ancestral table at home.

This is the second in a series of workshops being hosted by Idakeda Group, which is celebrating 25 years of groundbreaking community interventions through culture and the arts, a media release said.

Araba Olatunji Somorin, co-founder and one of the directors of Ketus Ifa Institute said in the release, "All civilisations and cultures, no matter where they are in the world, have rituals that are observed when a family or community member transitions. We also see practices of remembrance and honouring of those who have gone before as part of a daily spiritual practice. This is an important part of the human experience and Ifa tradition is no different.

"As someone born into a family of 22 generations of Ifa high priests and medicine-makers, the enduring power of ancestral wisdom is an idea that is very close to me."

The Ketus Ifa Institute is a global organisation formed to educate people about Ifa – the Yoruba spiritual practice and philosophy that is at the foundation of Orisha beliefs, the release said.

Attillah Springer, one of the directors of Idakeda Group, said, "We’re excited to collaborate with Ketus Ifa Institute for this conversation as part of our observation of African History Month. Our goal is to enlighten and empower people about ancestral veneration, which is one of the main tenets of African spirituality and specifically Ifa/Orisha practice."

For more info: https://forms.gle/g4LcpAfKFN7fJoaR9 or e-mail attillah@idakedagroup.com