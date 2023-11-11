Equal Opportunity Tribunal chairman: Divali a reminder of national equality

Three-year-old Nathaniel Dookie during El Socorro South Hindu Temple celebrations on November 9. - Grevic Alvarado

Equal Opportunity Tribunal Chairman Donna Prowell-Raphael said Divali is a reaffirmation of the organisation’s commitment to equality and understanding across all ethnicities and communities.

In a release, Prowell-Raphael said Divali’s ethos “mirrors our mission to uphold fairness and to celebrate the unique contributions of each community that beautifies the mosaic of our society. In every spark that ascends from the deyas, there is recognition of our complex history—both the pains of the past and the triumphs that have brought us to this moment. Each light represents the enduring strength of our ancestors and the bright future we aspire to craft together.”

She said Divali celebrates the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and unity over division.

“It compels us to acknowledge and nurture the light within each of us, a light that can guide us toward unity and collective strength. During this auspicious time, the historical tapestry of our nation is not merely lit with deyas but also with the promise of a brighter future, a moment when every Trinbagonian, irrespective of their ancestry can contribute their unique spark to the radiant display of our shared humanity.

“Our nation’s heartbeat is the melody of India, the rhythm of Africa, and the harmonies of the many other ethnicities that are interwoven into our society. These diverse narratives, from slaves to indentured labourers to free migrants, have blended to form a society where descendants of all backgrounds strive to stand shoulder to shoulder as equals, as countrymen, and as the Trinbago family.”

She said it was therefore not surprising that Divali has transcended beyond a religious festival to become a cultural bridge connecting individuals across the nation.

“Divali is a special time when we, irrespective of our ethnic roots, come together to light deyas, visit homes cleaned and decked in festive luminescence, enjoy soulful bhajans, indulge in the richness of delectable sweets and cuisine, and revel in the spirit of inclusiveness.

“Central to this celebration is Mother Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth and prosperity, whose blessings we seek, to ensure not just material abundance but also the prosperity of goodwill and unity among all our people. In this collective mantra, we find the true spirit of Divali, where every light kindled is a prayer for harmony, and every shared moment is a step toward mutual understanding.”

She said Divali should be a time for people to renew their dedication to building a TT that stands as as a symbol of harmony and prosperity in the Caribbean, a nation where the lights of diversity, equity, and fellowship outshine any darkness of division.

“As we celebrate Divali, let us also celebrate every ethnicity that enriches our land. May Divali remind us that while our paths may be different, our destination is the same - a nation where every person can achieve their fullest potential, buoyed by the winds of equality and justice.

“My family joins me in wishing you all a radiant and joyous Divali. May the Festival of Lights usher in a year of peace, prosperity, and togetherness for us all.”