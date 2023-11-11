Criminal charge for 7 cops accused of taking $30,000 bribe

File photo -

Another dark day for the police service after seven officers accused of accepting a $30,000 bribe to forgo the prosecution of a businessman have all been charged with misbehaviour in office.

Investigators from the Professional Standards Bureau, led by Snr Supt Suzette Martin, on Saturday received instructions from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard SC to charge the officers.

The suspects were detained on Tuesday at the Arouca Police Station where they had been based.

According to the allegations, the officers, who are all members of the North Central Division Task Force, detained the businessman between October 31 and November 1 during an operation in their district on the suspicion of a crime.

Investigators said the officers demanded the sum of $30,000, drugs and guns from the businessman in exchange for his freedom.

Police said items of evidential value were seized during the investigation.

The officers who have remained in custody since their arrest on November 7 are expected to appear before a magistrate on November 14.

Cpl Lawrence Joefield laid charges against the seven officers.