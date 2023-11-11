Cookies and cream cinnamon rolls

Cinnamon rolls with cookies and cream. -

NAOMI ANDERSON

UNICAKERY

INDULGE in the delightful fusion of classic cinnamon rolls and the irresistible charm of cookies and cream.

This easy-to-follow recipe is a labour of love, carefully swirling in the cinnamon and layering on the cookie goodness. Topped with a generous cream cheese icing glaze, it takes this treat from regular to really special. Get ready to elevate your baking game with these heavenly cookies and cream cinnamon rolls – worth every effort.

Prep time 2 hrs 20mins

Cinnamon rolls

¾ cups full cream milk

4 tbs melted butter

3 tbs sugar

1 egg plus 1 yolk –for extra richness

2¾ cups flour

2 tsp cinnamon

¾ tsp salt

1 packet of yeast

¼ cup flour for dusting

Cookies and cream filling

¾ cups brown sugar

2 tbs cinnamon

¾ cup crushed Oreo cookies

4 tbs softened butter

Cream cheese glaze

4 oz cream cheese

1½ cups icing sugar

¼ cup milk

1 tsp vanilla

pinch of salt

Warm milk and butter until just melted and add to mixing bowl. Add yeast, sugar, eggs, yolk, mix until well combined and set aside.

Stir in flour and salt with a wooden spoon or dough hook if using mixer until a dough forms. Knead for 8 minutes until it' is slightly sticky. Adjust with some dusting flour if too sticky. Alternatively, knead by hand on a floured surface for 8-10 minutes.

Transfer the dough to a well-oiled bowl, cover, and let it rise for 1-1½ hours until doubled in size.

For the filling: In a separate bowl cream together cinnamon, sugar and butter to make a paste.

Roll out the risen dough into a rectangle. Spread softened cinnamon filling then sprinkle and rub in crushed Oreos.

Roll up the dough tightly, cut into 1-inch sections, and place in a greased baking pan. Let them rise for another 30-45 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Bake the rolls for 25 minutes until slightly golden.

For the glaze, mix cream cheese, butter, powdered sugar, and vanilla until smooth.

Spread over cinnamon rolls and serve.

Enjoy your delicious cinnamon rolls.

Serves 6

Unicakery which began in November 2017 has evolved into a versatile baking studio, sharing cake artistry through baking classes and providing premium special occasion cakes.

Connect with Unicakery on Instagram and TikTok @unicakery or visit www.unicakery.com